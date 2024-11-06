Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 10:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Western Kiowa, and Bent.Friday

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will come in two rounds, with

one heavier round tonight and another heavier round of snow

Friday. Snow totals may need to be adjusted upward if colder air

can remain in place through Friday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.