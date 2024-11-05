Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 9:37AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
Northern El Paso, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, and
Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes
over Monument Hill.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.