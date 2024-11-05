Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 9:37AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches with locally higher amounts near the higher terrain. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes, including

the southern I-25 corridor.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.