Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:42PM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.