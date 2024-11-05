Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:42PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 16

inches possible.

* WHERE…Western Las Animas and Huerfano counties including

Walsenburg and Trinidad.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to

11 PM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday

evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.