Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:42PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 16
inches possible.
* WHERE…Western Las Animas and Huerfano counties including
Walsenburg and Trinidad.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to
11 PM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
evening through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.