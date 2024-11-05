Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:42PM MST until November 6 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches with the heaviest accumulations to the north and west of
Colorado Springs. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.