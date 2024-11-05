Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:31AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches with locally higher amounts possible over Teller County.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes

over Monument Hill.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.