Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:31AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches with locally higher amounts near the higher terrain. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes, including
the southern I-25 corridor.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.