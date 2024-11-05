Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:47AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 11:47 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

