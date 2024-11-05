Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:12PM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Pikes Peak

Above 11000 Feet, Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500

Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Western/Central

Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Northern El Paso

County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes

over Monument Hill.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.