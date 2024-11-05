Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:12PM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Pikes Peak
Above 11000 Feet, Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500
Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Western/Central
Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Northern El Paso
County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes
over Monument Hill.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.