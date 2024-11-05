Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:12PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations between 7 and 16 inches possible.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to

11 PM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday

evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes, including

the southern I-25 corridor.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.