Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:12PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 7 and 16 inches possible.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to
11 PM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
evening through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes, including
the southern I-25 corridor.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.