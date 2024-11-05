Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County including Canon City.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.