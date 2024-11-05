Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Central and Easter Chaffee County, Northwestern Fremont
County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.