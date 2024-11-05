Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 4 and 10 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 16

inches possible.

* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas County including

Walsenburg and Trinidad.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Wednesday.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through late

Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.