Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 9:37AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Wet
Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes, including over La Veta Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.