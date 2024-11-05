Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 4:31AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and

12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and

Wednesday morning commutes, including over La Veta Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.