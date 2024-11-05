Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 4:31AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes, including over La Veta Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.