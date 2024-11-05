Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 4:31AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

