Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:12PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet,
Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet, Wet Mountains Above 10000
Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.