Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:12PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations between 6 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total

snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to

11 PM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday

evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and

Wednesday morning commutes, including over La Veta Pass.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.