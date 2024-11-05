Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:12PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations between 6 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
11 PM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
evening through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes, including over La Veta Pass.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.