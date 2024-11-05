Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.