Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches.
* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.