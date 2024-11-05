Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 17
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and
Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.