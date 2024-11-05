Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 6 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST Wednesday.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through late

Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.