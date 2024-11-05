Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 6 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through late
Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.