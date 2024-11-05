Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 11:18PM MST until November 6 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.