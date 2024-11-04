Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 4:33AM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with
locally higher amounts near the higher terrain. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.