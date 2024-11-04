Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 4:33AM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with

locally higher amounts near the higher terrain. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano

River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las

Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.