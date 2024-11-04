Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 4:33AM MST until November 4 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Northwestern Fremont County Above
8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.