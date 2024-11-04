Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 4:33AM MST until November 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inch. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.