Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:16PM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.