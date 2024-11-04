Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 10:43AM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
mainly on grassy areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

