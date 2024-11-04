Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 10:43AM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

mainly on grassy areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano

River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las

Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.