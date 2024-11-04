Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 4:33AM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel over La Veta Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.