Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:16PM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow

accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 18 inches

possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult

to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.