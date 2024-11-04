Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:16PM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy
snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 18 inches
possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.