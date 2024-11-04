Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 10:43AM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.