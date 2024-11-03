Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 9:07PM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.