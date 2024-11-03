Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 9:07PM MST until November 4 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.