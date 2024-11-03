Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 9:07PM MST until November 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.