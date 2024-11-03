Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 1:33PM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations from 3 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.