Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 1:33PM MST until November 4 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Northwestern Fremont County Above
8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.