Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 1:33PM MST until November 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. The heaviest snow is

expected to fall in the Monument region.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso county.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.