Winter Storm Warning issued November 3 at 9:07PM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.