Winter Storm Warning issued November 3 at 1:33PM MST until November 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 18 inches.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.