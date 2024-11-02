Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 2:32PM MDT until November 4 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Sunday to 2 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.