Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 10:52PM MDT until November 4 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Sunday to 2 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.