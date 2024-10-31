Freeze Warning issued October 31 at 9:44AM MDT until October 31 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Temperatures will quickly increase through the rest of the morning,
bringing an end to harmful freezing temperatures.
Temperatures will quickly increase through the rest of the morning,
bringing an end to harmful freezing temperatures.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.