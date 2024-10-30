Freeze Warning issued October 30 at 1:28AM MDT until October 31 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers,
Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.