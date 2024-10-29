Red Flag Warning issued October 29 at 3:46AM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,
231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.