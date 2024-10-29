High Wind Warning issued October 29 at 3:39AM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch,

sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE…Otero, Bent, Prowers, Huerfano and western Las Animas

Counties.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM

MDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night

through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill

crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could cause reduced

visibilities at times this afternoon.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.