High Wind Warning issued October 29 at 11:20AM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.