High Wind Warning issued October 29 at 11:20AM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 possible.
* WHERE…Pueblo County.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For
the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions
could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest gusts today will be across
western and southern portions of the county, south and west of the
city of Pueblo. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at
times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.