Freeze Warning issued October 29 at 5:59PM MDT until October 31 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper

Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad

Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From midnight Wednesday Night to 10 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.