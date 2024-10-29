Freeze Warning issued October 29 at 2:18PM MDT until October 31 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 expected.
* WHERE…Otero, Bent, Prowers, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from midnight Wednesday Night to 10 AM MDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill
crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could cause reduced
visibilities at times this afternoon.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.